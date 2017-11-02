Iranian FM to visit Azerbaijan

2017-11-02 16:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on December 20.

A diplomatic source told Trend that the Iranian minister will visit the country to participate in a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts, Elmar Mammadyarov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Baku.

It is expected that regional issues and prospects of development of bilateral relations will be discussed during the meeting.