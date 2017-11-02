3 winners of Barama FinTech Hackathon competition announced (PHOTO)

Barama FinTech Hackathon 2017 Mobile App project which is supported by Azercell Telecom LLC and PASHA Bank and organized by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center and ADA University has finished with great excitement.

The project designed as training course and competition for junior programmers was held for the 4th time in Azerbaijan, bringing together 50 young developers and 16 teams. It should be noted that Barama FinTech Hackathon 2017Mobile App is a competition which tasks the developers to develop a new mobile application within 36 hours without any break and sleeping. As a result, the following 3 teams became the winners of the competition:

1st place winner - “Crocusoft” team with “Coupay” project won a present in the amount of AZN 1500. Project is based on application enabling to use bonuses from shopping via mobile phone.

2nd place winner - “Conexus” team with “Nova wallet” project won a present in the amount of AZN 750. This project is an electronic wallet supporting bitcoin and diferent currencies.

3rd place winner - "Meraki" team with “Handy App” won a present in the amount of AZN 450. This project is based on application enabling to make card-to-card transfers within the group of people.

Official media support to the event was provided by technote.az and Barama Media Center.

Barama Innovation Center of Azercell Telecom LLC will continue to support the projects and start-ups in information technologies and help them operate as business units.

