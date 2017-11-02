MP talks trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian presidents

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The recent trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani makes a great contribution to the strengthening of cooperation and security in the region, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend Nov. 2.

Nasirov added that the recent meeting in Tehran is important because the presidents demonstrated adherence to the trilateral format of cooperation.

"The concrete positions on the further development of cooperation in a trilateral format in various areas, including energy, security, fight against international terrorism, economy, trade and others were expressed at the meeting," the MP said.

He added that from the economic point of view, the meeting is especially important because the North-South transport corridor is connected with Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran.

"The cargoes will be transported from Pakistan to Iran, from Iran to Azerbaijan, from Azerbaijan to Russia and from Russia to Europe,” he said. “Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran are the most important linking countries of this corridor. The basis of this tripartite cooperation was laid at the first meeting held in Azerbaijan, while this cooperation further expanded in Iran."

Nasirov emphasized that the next step connected with the North-South transport corridor, following the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, further strengthens the role and significance of those three countries in freight transportation between Europe and Asia.

"I think that this meeting is important not only from the point of view of tripartite but also bilateral relations,” he said. “The bilateral meetings of President Aliyev with his Russian and Iranian counterparts were held. The development of bilateral relations was discussed."

Meanwhile, the first trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Russian and Iranian presidents was held in Azerbaijan on August 8, 2016.