First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets members of France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-11-02 17:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva met with members of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group of France’s National Assembly on Nov. 2.

Welcoming the guests, Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Pierre-Alain Raphan on his appointment as head of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group and wished him success in his work.

Mehriban Aliyeva, who was the head of Azerbaijan-France Friendship Group while being a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, said that the Group’s activity gives momentum to the expansion of ties between the two countries.

The first vice president said she believes that the potential in the two countries’ relations will be better used in the future.

“This will lead to further strengthening of our relations,” added Aliyeva.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France, Mehriban Aliyeva underlined that the two countries’ cooperation has been developing over the past years.

She said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with France in all spheres. Emphasizing that the humanitarian sphere is a priority for the two countries, Mehriban Aliyeva noted that great success has been achieved in this sphere in recent years.

Touching upon the cooperation in the field of education, the first vice president of Azerbaijan spoke about the large-scale projects implemented by the two countries in this field.

She noted that there are French lycée and the French-Azerbaijani University in Azerbaijan that serve the development of the educational system of Azerbaijan, as well as bilateral relations.

Reminding that good cooperation was established between different cities of France and Azerbaijan and agreements on sister cities were signed in recent years, Mehriban Aliyeva said that the first steps in this direction were taken in the field of culture.

She added that the implemented projects are aimed at promoting Azerbaijan in the regions of France.

The first vice president of Azerbaijan praised the steps taken in this area as they have a positive impact on economic relations.

Mehriban Aliyeva noted that successful cooperation was established in many areas and added that there is great potential.

She expressed hope that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and France and the two countries’ peoples will be further strengthened by using this potential.

Expressing hope that the first visit of Pierre-Alain Raphan to Azerbaijan would be successful, Mehriban Aliyeva wished him success in the future activity.

Head of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Pierre-Alain Raphan, for his part, said that he will work diligently during his term to deepen the cooperation between the two countries.