Armenia commits provocation on border with Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2017-11-02 17:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Armenian armed forces located on nameless heights of the Berd district opened fire at Garalar village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district at 12:30 (UTC+4) on Nov. 2, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in a message.

The message says that Armenians were using heavy weapons.

Immediate measures were taken by units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in order to prevent the expansion of scope of the provocation, said the ministry.