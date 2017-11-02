TAP awards software contract for operational phase

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG has selected PSI Software AG as the provider of the Commercial Dispatching Software (CDS), the consortium said in a message on its website.

The PSI software will enable TAP to perform its commercial dispatching activities for the transport of natural gas.

The CDS supports TAP’s business processes, which include managing transportation contracts, nominations, matching and balancing positions, allocations, and ensuring smooth communication between TAP, its shippers and the adjacent Transmission System Operators (TSOs).

The CDS is also part of TAP’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) telecommunications and security systems contract, awarded in December 2016 to Honeywell.

“While our construction activities are progressing further every day, in parallel, we are ensuring that the pipeline is ready for operations from the day Shah Deniz II gas deliveries begin for European markets,” said Ulrike Andres, Commercial and External Affairs Director at TAP.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

