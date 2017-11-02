Low-income families in Uzbekistan may get microcredits at 4% per annum

2017-11-02

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 3

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Low-income families in Uzbekistan may now receive microcredits in the amount exceeding minimum wage up to 100 times at an interest rate of 4 percent per annum, the country’s Central Bank said in a message.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan approved the regulation on the procedure for the allocation of microcredits by commercial banks to ensure employment of low-income families. The regulation was developed by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

Microcredits will be allocated to borrowers for the purchase of sewing machines, fabrics and consumables, craft tools, household appliances, computer and other equipment.

Microcredits will be also allocated for the acquisition of various tools for self-employment, development of personal plots (for acquisition of livestock, poultry, arrangement of pens and poultry houses, the purchase of garden tools).