Russia’s FM to mull Karabakh conflict with OSCE Sec Gen

2017-11-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger on Nov. 3.

“Russian foreign minister is slated to meet with the OSCE secretary general on Nov. 3, who will be in Moscow on his first working visit since taking office in July 2017,” Spokeswoman of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Nov. 2.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.