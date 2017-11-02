Azerbaijan issues preferential loans for horticulture development

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support has provided businessmen with preferential loans worth 101.3 million manats since early 2017, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said in a message Nov. 2.

According to the message, those loans were granted to 1,360 entrepreneurs.

As part of the business forum held in Baku’s Pirallahi district Nov. 2, entrepreneurs received preferential loans worth 6.2 million manats. These funds will be used to create a greenhouse complex, develop horticulture and other spheres.

Moreover, 150 million manats are planned to be allocated through the Fund in 2017.

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support was established in 1992.

The official exchange rate for Nov. 2 is 1.7003 AZN/USD.