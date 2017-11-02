Turkmenistan ready to supply electricity to Tajikistan

2017-11-02 | www.trend.az

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan can supply electricity to Tajikistan via transit through Afghanistan during the autumn-winter period, said Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Dushanbe, where he is on an official visit, the Turkmen government said in a message Nov. 2.

Implementation of projects in the energy sphere is on the agenda of the Turkmen-Tajik cooperation.

The Tajik delegation has also been invited to participate in the upcoming session of the Energy Charter Conference in Ashgabat on Nov. 28-29.

It was previously reported that Turkmenistan will increase the export of electricity to Afghanistan in coming years.

Turkmenistan has been supplying the neighboring state with electricity for a period of twenty years at a reduced price. At this stage, work is underway to expand the export of electricity to Iran.

Turkmenistan plans to produce 27.4 billion kilowatt hours of electricity until 2020 and increase this volume up to 35.5 billion kilowatt hours until 2030.