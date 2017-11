Azerbaijan's defense minister met personal rep. of OSCE chairman

2017-11-02 18:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative, Andrzej Kasprzyk, Nov.2.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that the sides discussed the situation on the contact line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies, the results of the OSCE monitoring and exchanged views on the conflict resolution.