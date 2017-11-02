Swiss company to develop blockchain technologies in Kazakhstan

2017-11-02 19:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and the Swiss company 5EL SA signed a memorandum of cooperation and agreed on the development of a hub of blockchain innovations in Kazakhstan.

The parties intend to implement the blockchain technology under the "Bright Chain" title within the agreement, Kazakh media reported.

5EL SA will open the 5EL Blockchain Lab in Astana, assisting the AIFC in the creation of a productive system of innovations and commercial application of technologies.

Chairman of 5EL SA Serzh Umansky believes that a long-term partnership with AIFC will provide the commercial use of blockchain technologies in global markets and financial flows within Kazakhstan.