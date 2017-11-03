President of Uzbekistan meets Dmitry Medvedev

2017-11-03 06:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 3

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received on November 2 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who arrived in the country on an official visit, as well as to attend a regular meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government, Uzbek president's press-service reported.

It was specially noted that the high-level talks in Moscow in April this year, as well as regular meetings of the leaders of the two countries, including during the CIS summit in Sochi last month, gave a powerful impetus to strengthening the relations of strategic partnership and alliance, filled bilateral cooperation with qualitatively new content.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev thanked Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his warm welcome and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A note of readiness was expressed for further development and strengthening of partnership relations and mutually beneficial practical cooperation between the two countries.