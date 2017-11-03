IS claims responsibility for New York truck attack

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a truck attack in New York City that killed eight people on Tuesday, the group’s online publication said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Islamic State said in its weekly issue of Al-Naba newspaper that “the attacker is one of the caliphate soldiers”. It did not provide evidence to support its claim.

On Tuesday, a man later identified as an Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov, who reportedly came to the United States in 2010, drove a truck through a bike path in Manhattan, killing eight and injuring 11 others. It is the deadliest act of terror in New York since the 9/11 attacks in 2001.