President of Uzbekistan meets heads of government of several countries (PHOTO)

2017-11-03 08:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 3

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The President of Uzbekistan received on Tuesday in Tashkent the heads of government of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Turkmenistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev held bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Belarus Andrei Kobyakov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev who arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the next meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government, Uzbek president's press-service reported.

During the meetings, bilateral cooperation issues and prospects for the development of relations in various spheres were discussed.

The leaders of the governments of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Turkmenistan thanked the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome and conveyed greetings and best wishes on behalf of the heads of their states.