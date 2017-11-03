5.1-magnitude quake jolts Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck off the coast of Hokkaido Prefecture in northern Japan on Friday, the country's weather agency said, according to Xinhua.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the offshore temblor struck at 12:45 p.m. local time at a latitude of 42.6 degrees north and a longitude of 143.8 degrees east.

The quake occurred at a depth of 60 km, the JMA said.

The temblor registered 4 on Japan's seismic scale which peaks at 7, in one region in Hokkaido Prefecture and between 1 and 3 across wide swathes of the prefecture's eastern coast and central regions.

The temblor also registered 1 on the seismic scale in both northerly prefectures of Aomori and Iwate, the JMA said.

The JMA has not issued a tsunami alert as a result of the quake and no abnormalities were observed at the Tomari nuclear power plant, the only nuclear power plant in Hokkaido, its operator said, according to local media.

There have also been no immediate reports of accidents or injuries caused as a result of this quake, media reports said.