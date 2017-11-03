New cement plant to appear in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By NIgar Guliyeva - Trend:

A new cement plant will be established on the basis of Akhangarancement JSC in Tashkent with a capacity of 3 million tons a year.

The agreement on the project implementation was signed in the presence of the Prime Ministers of Uzbekistan and Russia by the board chairman of the "Uzstroymaterialy" Botir Zaripov and chairman of the board of directors of Eurocement Group Filaret Galchev.

The new plant will become the largest cement enterprise in the region and be equipped with high-tech equipment mainly from European manufacturers, according to the press service of Eurocement Group.

Beijing Triumph International Engineering Co. has been chosen as the contractor of the project. The company will carry out works on the design, construction, supply, manufacture and installation of equipment, as well as training of personnel.

The cost of the contract with the Chinese company is more than $160 million. The project will be implemented by 2020.

In April 2017, "Uzstroymaterialy" and Eurocement Group signed a memorandum on cooperation for the implementation of modernization and industrial construction projects.

The production capacity of Akhangarancement is about 2 million tons of cement per year. The enterprise includes the Combine of Building Materials and Structures (KSMiK) in the Sergeli district of Tashkent, producing commercial concrete, mortar and reinforced concrete structures.