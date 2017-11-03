Iranian second biggest carmaker's output up by 21%

Saipa, Iran’s second biggest automaker, manufactured over 345,210 cars during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (started March 20).

The figure indicates a rise by 20.6 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, the company announced Nov. 1.

Saipa’s production plan is materialized by 89.6 percent, according to the report.

Saipa’s output amounted to 60,200 during the seventh Iranian calendar month (Sept. 22-Oct. 22).

The X200 car models topped the company’s output list in the 7-month period. Saipa manufactured 87,137 units of X200, followed by Tondar 90 (28,889), Sandro(28,701), Brilliance (22,915), Cerato (14,910) and CS35 ( 5,292).

Iran Khodro (IKCO), the Islamic Republic’s biggest automaker, manufactured 390,000 passenger cars during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, 14 percent more year-on-year.

Over 1.350 million cars were produced in Iran in the last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017).