Turkmenistan boosts railway deliveries to Afghanistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 3

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan provides delivery of 75 percent of all cargo arriving to Afghanistan via railway, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

“The volume of deliveries of various cargoes from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan is also increasing. A major part of these deliveries are oil products, liquefied gas. Turkmen wheat and wheat flour, urea and other products are also supplied to the neighboring country,” says the report.

The first stage of the Asian steel transport corridor was commissioned on the route Atamurat (Turkmenistan) – Akina (Afghanistan) in November 2016. Turkmen specialists also built the Afghan section of the corridor.

Two big bridges with a length of 256 and 363 meters were built along this highway, which has a length of 88 kilometers. Gulistan and Ymamnazar stations were put into operation.

With the launch of the first stage of the Asian international railway transportation corridor, broad opportunities have been created for Afghanistan, Tajikistan, China, India, Pakistan and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, as well as favorable conditions have been created for increasing the flow of goods to Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Europe.