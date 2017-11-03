Tashkent to host exhibitions on mining, metallurgy, engineering

2017-11-03 10:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 3

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Two international exhibitions on mining equipment, as well as metallurgy and engineering will be held in Tashkent on November 15-17.

According to the exhibitions’ organizer, ITE Uzbekistan, more than 50 companies from 14 countries, such as Australia, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Kazakhstan, China, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Sweden, South Korea, will take part in the 12th International Exhibition on Mining and Processing of Metals and Minerals – MiningWorld Uzbekistan 2017.

MiningWorld Uzbekistan 2017 will present new ideas and strategies for exploring, extracting and processing minerals, and will become a place for meetings with representatives of companies manufacturing equipment and machinery for the industry.

Meanwhile, the 10th Central Asian International Exhibition, “Metallurgy. Machinery. Engineering”, will be held in Tashkent.

This year more than 50 companies from seven countries, such as Germany, Italy, China, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic, will take part in the exhibition.