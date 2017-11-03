Turkey condemns joint naval drills of Egypt, Greece in Rhodes

2017-11-03 10:20 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey condemns the holding of military exercises by Greece and Egypt on the island of Rhodes, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message Nov. 3.

According to the Paris Peace Treaties, signed in 1947, it is forbidden to conduct any military exercises in Rhodes, says the message, adding that “the conduct of military exercises in Rhodes is a gross violation of international law.”

In this regard, the Greek ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry and Ankara’s dissatisfaction was expressed on the issue.

“Turkey calls on Greece to refrain from actions that could lead to tension in the Aegean Sea region,” says the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s message.

It should be noted that Egypt and Greece will hold joint naval exercises in Rhodes from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.