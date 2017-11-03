Qarabag FK head coach to replace Robert Prosinecki on national team

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Gurban Gurbanov, who is the head coach of Azerbaijan’s Qarabag football club, will replace Robert Prosinecki as the head coach of the country’s national soccer team.

This decision has been made at the meeting of Executive Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), which is being held at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Qarabag FK on Aug. 23 entered the UEFA Champions League group stage, following the game with Copenhagen. This was the highest achievement of an Azerbaijani soccer team so far.