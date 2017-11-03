Latvian president supports Uzbekistan’s reforms

2017-11-03 10:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 3

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis supports Uzbekistan’s reforms, initiated by the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The Uzbek and Latvian presidents have recently exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries which is marked on November 3.

"Uzbekistan is one of the closest partners in the Central Asian region," the Latvian president said. “The active exchange of visits at the highest political level over the past 25 years testifies to our mutual understanding and friendship.”

“I would like to express Latvia's support for the impressive program of state reforms in Uzbekistan initiated by President Mirziyoyev,” the Latvian president added. "I think that the efforts undertaken to strengthen the rule of law and modernize the economy, will reveal Uzbekistan’s huge development potential.”

President Vējonis has emphasized that friendly relations between Latvia and Uzbekistan will continue to flourish.

"During a short historical period, reliable partnership relations based on friendship, mutual understanding and trust have been established between our countries," President Mirziyoyev said a message.

The Uzbek president stressed a commitment to the further expansion and intensification of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, innovative, transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres and expressed confidence that by making joint efforts the Uzbekistan-Latvia multifaceted relations will strengthen.