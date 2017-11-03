State-owned bank starts campaign for Baku Metro staff

Azer Turk Bank takes care of its customers and starts new campaign for the staff of Baku Metropolitan on occasion of the professional holiday and 50th Anniversary of Baku Metro.

The Bank offers employees of “Baku Metropolitan” CJSC cash loans up to 10 000 AZN without commission and insurance fees from November, 6 to November, 20.

