Turkey to purchase Sikorsky helicopters

2017-11-03 10:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey intends to purchase 20 Sikorsky helicopters in the US, the Turkish media reported Nov. 3.

Sikorsky helicopters will be transferred to the balance of the Turkish Ministry of Environment and Forestry and will be used in extinguishing forest fires.

Sikorsky helicopters will be supplied to Turkey in 2021-2023.

Over 27 percent of the Turkish territory is covered by forests. Over the past ten years, more than 24,000 forest fires have been registered.

Sikorsky helicopters are also used by the Turkish armed forces.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu