SOCAR comments on accident at well #490 (UPDATE)

2017-11-03 11:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 10:52)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

There are no casualties as a result of an accident that happened at the well #490 of SOCAR's Complex Drilling Works Trust, Ibrahim Ahmadov, an employee of the company’s press service, told Trend Nov. 3.

According to the information, two drilling assistants – Fikrat Gozalov and Javad Adilov – were injured as a result of the accident.

Both of them were immediately hospitalized. One of the workers was slightly injured and discharged from hospital, while the other injured is being treated.

Story still developing