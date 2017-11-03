Iranian FM slams CIA, FDD over “fake news”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has criticized Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) over “selective” release of al-Qaeda documents raising questions about Tehran’s alleged support for the terrorist group.

The CIA has released documents reportedly seized during the 2011 raid that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Some observers suggest that the release of documents was aimed at raising questions about Iran's support of the extremist network leading up to the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said that the release included 18,000 documents, 79,000 audio files and images and more than 10,000 videos which shed light on the "plans and workings of this terrorist organization", BBC reported.