SOCAR GPC's new complex to bring in over $1B of revenues annually

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

The annual income from the activities of the new gas processing and petrochemical complex as part of the SOCAR GPC project is estimated at $0.8-1.2 billion, said General Manager of SOCAR Polymer Farid Jafarov.

He made the remarks at the SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition in Baku Nov. 3.