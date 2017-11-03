1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Uptown Starbucks, Chicago

A man was killed and two other people were wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, in a shooting Thursday night at a Starbucks in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side, authorities said, SUN TIMES reports.

The incident began with a drug deal nearby, according to Town Hall District Cmdr. Marc Buslik. Just after 8 p.m., a person in a ski mask chased a 28-year-old man into the Starbucks at 4753 N. Broadway and shot him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. It was unclear where he was shot.

The 12-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were waiting for the 28-year-old inside the Starbucks when the shooting began, Buslik said.

The 12-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the groin and was being treated at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. The 24-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.