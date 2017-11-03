SOCAR: Nobody killed during accident at well #490 (UPDATE 3)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

No one was killed during the accident at well #490 on the Garadag section of the Complex Drilling Trust, SOCAR told Trend Nov. 3.

The company said that two drilling assistants – Fikrat Gozalov, 1965,and Javad Adilov, 1964 – were injured as a result of the accident. Both of them were immediately hospitalized. Currently, their condition is estimated as satisfactory.

Causes of the accident are under investigation.