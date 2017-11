Lavrov: OSCE MG co-chairs working actively to solve Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are working actively on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow Nov.3.

