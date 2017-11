Azerbaijan should establish agency for financing farmers – Vialto Consulting

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan needs to establish an Agency for payments, for direct financial assistance to farmers, Andre Kvitovski, senior expert of Vialto Consulting, said at the final conference of the e-agriculture project in Baku Nov. 3.

It is extremely necessary to separate the functions of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry on industry management from the issues on subsidizing farmers, he said.

Story still developing