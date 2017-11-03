Lavrov: OSCE MG co-chairs working actively to solve Karabakh conflict (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:47)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are working actively on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow Nov. 3.

Lavrov noted that the joint work is very important in the settlement of conflicts.

Greminger, for his part, expressed confidence that such an international inclusive security organization as the OSCE can prevent crises from turning into conflicts and confront transnational challenges.

This has never been more important and apparent than today, he noted.

“This is why I have made it my mission to reinvigorate the OSCE as the essential forum for security dialogue in the Euroatlantic and Eurasian space,” added the OSCE secretary general.

“I intend to work and try to build a positive unifying agenda,” added Greminger.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.