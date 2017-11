Turkish Coast Guard find bodies of three crew members of sunken vessel

2017-11-03 12:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Coast Guard found the bodies of three crew members of the country’s sunken BILAL BAL vessel, the Turkish media reported Nov. 3.

At present, the rest seven members of the crew are being searched by the country’s Coast Guard.

BILAL BAL ship with 10 people on board sank near the shores of the Black Sea November 1.

---

