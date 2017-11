M5.7 quake has struck near Tomatlan in Mexico

A moderate earthquake magnitude 5.7 (ml/mb) strikes 197 km SW of Tomatlan, Mexico (122 miles) on Friday, EARTHQUAKES TODAY reports.

The temblor was detected at 04:52:10 / 4:52 am (local time epicenter). Exact location of earthquake, -106.6443° West, 18.7379° North, depth 10 km. Id of earthquake: us2000bhp8. Event ids that are associated: us2000bhp8. The epicenter of the earthquake was roughly 10 km (6 miles) below the earth’s surface.