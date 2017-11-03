Erdogan: Turkey has full right to anti-terrorist operations in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has full right to military operations in Syria against terrorists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Nov. 3.

Erdogan said that Turkey will destroy all terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq.

He added that no country would allow establishment of a corridor of terrorists on its borders.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21.

Military equipment was deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

