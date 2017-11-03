Mehriban Aliyeva instructs Heydar Aliyev Foundation to finance Azerbaijani composer’s treatment (UPDATE)

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Under the instruction of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, the treatment of Azerbaijani composer Tahir Akbar will be financed by the Foundation.

Several days ago the composer suffered a stroke.

In an interview with Trend Nov. 3, the composer’s spouse, Aybeniz Akbar, thanked Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of her family.

“As always, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva cares about art figures and provides every support. We express our gratitude to Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of our family, on behalf of art lovers for her paying so much attention to artists,” Aybeniz Akbar said.

As of now, Tahir Akbar’s health condition is improving, she said, adding the doctors have done everything necessary.