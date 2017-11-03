Azerbaijani farmers registered online to be eligible for agro subsidies in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

About 130,000 farmers have been registered in the online information system for agricultural subsidies of the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry, Ilham Bayramov, chief of administration of the ministry, told reporters in Baku Nov. 3.

The system itself consists of several modules, one of which is the registry of farmers, Bayramov said.

He noted that this registry reflects information on farmers, their farms, lands, livestock, agricultural machinery, as well as information on other technical workers of the sphere.

In 2018, it is planned to issue subsidies for motor oil and fertilizers through this system, he added.

“Those farmers who have not yet been registered should apply to the village commissions, and the commissions’ representatives will enter the prepared documents into the system.”

The project on introducing the system of e-agriculture in Azerbaijan began to be implemented with the EU support two years ago. The EU technical assistance aimed at creating an e-agriculture system in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.4 million euros.

The project is aimed at ensuring fair and transparent distribution of agricultural subsidies.