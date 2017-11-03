Myanmar sees 'bad consequences' if U.S. imposes sanctions on military

Proposed U.S. sanctions targeting Myanmar’s military for its treatment of Rohingya Muslims would hinder the fledgling civilian government sharing power with the generals, a spokesman for de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday, Reuters reports.

The bill, introduced by members of the U.S. Senate on the eve of Donald Trump’s departure on his first trip to Asia since becoming president in January, seeks to reimpose some sanctions lifted last year as Myanmar returned to democracy.

The measure would impose targeted sanctions and travel curbs on Myanmar military officials and bar the United States from supplying most assistance to the military until perpetrators of atrocities against the Rohingya in Myanmar’s western Rakhine State are held accountable.

Responding to the moves in Washington, Suu Kyi’s spokesman, Zaw Htay, told Reuters, “we need internal stability to improve the country’s economy. Imposing international sanctions directly affects the people in travel and in business investments, and there are many bad consequences.”

Myanmar officials would explain the government’s efforts on Rakhine during a visit by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson scheduled for Nov. 15, he added.

“We will explain to him what we are doing when he comes here. We can not tell him not to do that. And we don’t know what is U.S. policy,” Zaw Htay said.

Zaw Htay, a former army major who is a holdover from the quasi-civilian administration that handed over the reins last year, said the army, known as the Tatmadaw, had to be involved in Myanmar’s transition.

Myanmar was previously hit by sanctions over the military junta’s brutal suppression of the then opposition led by Suu Kyi, but Zaw Htay stressed the civilian government still has to work with the military.

“The country’s reconstruction cannot be done only by the government. The Tatmadaw needs to be involved, it is very clear. Everything has to undergo negotiation with the Tatmadaw under the 2008 constitution,” he said, referring to the charter drawn up by the junta before Myanmar began its democracy transition.

“Sanctions and pressures affect the government’s work. It won’t be a positive result if they impose sanctions, as with the previous experience (of sanctions).”