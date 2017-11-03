Kyrgyz people stand for opening border with Kazakhstan

2017-11-03 18:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

A group of people held a rally in front of the Kazakh embassy, in Bishkek, according to reports of local media outlets.

The protesters called on the Kazakh authorities to open the border with Kyrgyzstan until November, otherwise, they will require the Kyrgyz authorities to start the procedure of withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union.

The protesters appealed to the Kazakh authorities and President Nursultan Nazarbayev, urging to resolve the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border and to provide access to the border checkpoints until November 5.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border aggravated after Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said on October 25 that Kyrgyzstan refuses to sign a road map aimed at resolving the situation on the border of the two countries.

Since then, the Kazakh border guards intensified the control regime, which led to appearance of large automobile jams.

Over 700 loaded trucks have been stuck at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints as of Nov. 1, 2017.

Kazakhstan's officials announced that it is necessary to equalize taxes and put equal values to goods for both Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to resolve the situation at the border.