KAMAZ , Uzavtosanoat to create joint production in Uzbekistan

2017-11-03 18:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Nigar-Guliyeva - Trend:

General Director of JSC "KAMAZ" Sergey Kogogin and Chairman of the Board of Uzavtosanoat JSC Umidjan Salimov signed an agreement in Tashkent Nov.2 on cooperation for the organization of assembly of freight vehicles in Uzbekistan.

The production of KAMAZ trucks in Uzbekistan will be organized at the facilities of UzAutoTrailer LLC, a subsidiary of Uzavtosanoat JSC. In addition, in the future may be created a joint venture to assemble vehicles on the territory of the republic.

Under the agreement, KAMAZ and Uzavtosanoat will carry out activities through KAMAZ Foreign Trade Company and UzAutoTrailer LLC, respectively. Thus, Foreign Trade Company KAMAZ will supply parts of assembly sets to UzAutoTrailer, and the latter will ensure the assembly of the chassis, and organize the superstructure for own and joint production.

"The opening of the joint production will allow to unite our efforts with the leading enterprise of the Uzbek automotive industry and expand our presence in export markets," Kogogin said following the signing of the agreement.

The first cars will be presented on the joint Customer Day, which will be held in early 2018.



Within the framework of the contract, deliveries of spare parts and special bodies from Uzbekistan to the enterprises of JSC "KAMAZ" are also planned.



The data of January-August, 2017 shows that enterprises of Uzavtosanoat JSC produced products worth 6 057.6 billion soums, which indicates a two-fold increase compared to the figures for the same period in 2016.



The official exchange rate for November 3 is 8,077.92 UZS / USD.