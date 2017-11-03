Azerbaijani president congratulates Japanese PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Shinzo Abe on his re-election as Japanese prime minister.

President Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the current level of development of the Azerbaijan-Japan relations.

The head of state also expressed hope that the two sides will continue efforts to further strengthen the friendly ties between the two countries and their peoples, and expand mutual effective cooperation.

“I wish you robust health, happiness, continuous success in activities for prosperity of the friendly Japanese people,” said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter.