New appointments in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Taxes

2017-11-03 19:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Gudrat Seyfullayev was appointed the 13th advisor to Azerbaijan’s taxes minister, the Ministry of Taxes told Trend.

In addition, Zaur Fatizade was appointed as new director general of the Taxes Ministry’s Department of National Revenue. In this position, he succeeded Natig Shirinov who was appointed as director general of the Department for Analysis and Control Over Tax Risks.

Meanwhile, Zamin Rzayev was appointed the director general of the Department for Supervision over Fulfillment of Tax Obligations, while Zohrab Omarov was appointed the director general of the Department for Supervision over Execution of Tax Legislation.