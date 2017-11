Import of cornea allowed in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed to amend the “Decree on Additional Measures in Regulation of Turnover of Items with Limited Civil Circulation”, dated Sept. 12, 2005.

In accordance with the amendments, Azerbaijan gives permission for the import of cornea into the country.