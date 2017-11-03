Bank of Baku not eyeing merger

2017-11-03 20:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku said Nov. 3 it does not consider merging with another bank.

It was earlier reported that Bank of Baku was negotiating consolidation with AFB Bank.

Bank of Baku has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1994. Its shareholders are NAB Holding, Azpetrol and two individuals – Chairman of Supervisory Board at Bank of Baku Elchin Isayev, and Hikmat Ismayilov.

AFB Bank has been operating since 2008. Its main shareholder is Gilan Holding. A part of the shares belongs to two individuals – Jamil Muradov and Akbar Abdullayev.