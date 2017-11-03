Modernization of scientific research institutions expected in Uzbekistan

2017-11-03 20:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 3

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Starting from Jan. 1, 2018, the Uzbek state budget will cover the costs of maintaining the buildings and facilities of humanitarian and other socially important state scientific research institutions of ministries and departments, as well as carry out payments for certain categories of their employees.

This amendment is reflected in the “Resolution on measures to further strengthen the infrastructure of scientific research institutions and develop innovative activity” adopted Nov. 1, 2017 by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The document states that conditions of material incentives for employees of Uzbek budgetary organizations now also apply to employees of Uzbek state scientific research institutions (with the exception of researchers).

A program of comprehensive measures to strengthen the infrastructure of scientific research institutions and the development of innovation activity for 2017-2021 has been approved in accordance with the resolution.