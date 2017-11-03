Over 10 docs signed at CIS Council of Heads of Gov’t meeting in Tashkent

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 3

More than 10 documents on the development of multifaceted cooperation between the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were signed during the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government held Nov. 3, 2017 in Tashkent, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee reported.

During the talks of the CIS heads of government in an expanded format, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of integration cooperation between the CIS countries.

An agreement on the exchange of information necessary to determine and control the customs value of goods in the CIS countries, a protocol on amending the agreement on the rules for determining the country of origin of goods in the CIS dated Nov.20, 2009 were signed at the meeting.

Besides, a protocol on amending the agreement on the harmonization of requirements for additional training and professional competence of international road carriers of the CIS countries dated Nov. 24, 2006 and an agreement on exchange of information within the CIS countries in the field of combating terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism, as well as their financing were also signed.

The CIS Council of Heads of Government appointed Major General Sergey Dudko (Belarus) as deputy head of the CIS Antiterrorism Center.

It was decided to amend the provision on the coordination transport meeting of the CIS member countries.

The heads of government approved the concept of cooperation of the CIS member states in the field of land reclamation and a plan of priority measures for its implementation. The concept of cooperation of the CIS member states in the field of oil and gas engineering and the plan of priority measures for its implementation were also approved.

The next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government is scheduled for June 1, 2018 in the city of Dushanbe (Tajikistan).