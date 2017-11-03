Germany becomes 5th top exporter to Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran imported 19.932 million tons of goods, worth $27.817 billion, during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a 14.89 percent increase in terms of value compared to the same period of the preceding year, the Iranian Customs Administration said in Oct. 31.

Average price for each ton of Iran’s imported goods in the mentioned period was around $1,396, indicating a rise by 8.89 percent, year on year.

Increased volume of capital goods, imported cars, car parts as well as some staple goods has led to increase of Iran’s imports during the current fiscal year.

Rice worth $1 billion topped the list of Iran's imported goods during the 7-month period.

Corn fodder ($882 million), car parts ($738 million), cars with 1,500-2,000 cc engines ($625 million), and soybean meal ($536 million) were the other goods mainly imported to the Islamic Republic in the first seven months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Oct. 22).

China was the main exporter of goods to Iran in the mentioned period. Iran imported $6.82 billion worth of goods from China in the 7-month period.

After China, the UAE ($4.678 billion), Turkey ($1.933 billion), South Korea ($1.844 billion) and Germany ($1.54 billion) were other four biggest exporters of goods to Iran.

Iran’s non-oil trade turnover increased by 6.2 percent to $52.527 billion during the 7-month period, meanwhile the country experienced a negative trade balance of $3.1 billion.