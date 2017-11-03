Ilham Aliyev extends moratorium on business inspections in Azerbaijan

2017-11-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today signed a decree extending the moratorium on inspections of business activities in Azerbaijan until Jan. 1, 2021.

The moratorium will not apply to quality control of medicines, compliance with safety regulations, and safety control of food products.

Meanwhile, according to the decree, quality control of medicines and compliance with safety regulations will be conducted by the Ministry of Healthcare, while control over food quality will be carried out by the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.