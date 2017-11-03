“Terrorists” kill Iranian border guards along border with Turkey

2017-11-03 22:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.3

By Trend:

At least eight Iranian border guards were killed in an armed clash with suspect terrorists along the country’s northwestern frontiers in West Azerbaijan province, local authorities said.

The armed clash took place this evening near Chaldoran border point, official IRNA news agency reported.

The report added that several terrorists were also killed during the confrontation. However, the report did not provide the precise number of the slain terrorist.